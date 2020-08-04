LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux's family excited for quality time to come with retirement

BATON ROUGE- Grandma, or "Dodah' as she's called by her 4 grandchildren, is home for good. The legendary LSU gymnastics coach is retiring after leading the program for 43 years.

Her daughter, Sara Dickson, is calling today bittersweet. Though they encouraged her to keep pushing to make it to 50 seasons, they fully support her decision to retire.

"When she sat my sister and I down and talked to us about it, we saw it in her eyes, we saw what she wanted and it's to enjoy the next phase and enjoy watching and getting to be a part of watching what she built," Sara said.

Growing up with DD was always high-adrenaline they say, and her gymnastic prowess influenced the sports her kids and grandkids did too.

"[It was] never required. Gymnastics, we started in that and our kids it was important to develop hand-eye coordination and that kind of thing, so we encourage it, but we're about just be active and that's her motto and that's her philosophy too, so it's just instilled in us."

Her legacy of course extends past her grandkids, and her family is extremely proud of her accomplishments.

"It's LSU and it's putting LSU on the map and just representing this great university and making it so that every single young gymnast wants to come through here and be a part of something great."

As for what's next for DD--Sara says time in her garden, by her pool, and going on a fishing trip.

"She talked about at her 30-year mark and all her alumni came together and raised some money to be able to send her on this trip that she always wanted to go on, but there was never a time. It's a fishing trip in Alaska."