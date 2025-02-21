46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnast Sierra Ballard named a nominee for Good Works Team

2 hours 24 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 4:46 PM February 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - LSU gymnastics star Sierra Ballard was named a nominee for the inaugural Good Works Team. The honor is presented by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

115 women and 78 men were nominated spanning 17 collegiate winter sports, including basketball, swimming and diving, gymnastics, ice hockey and multiple others. 

Nominees were chosen by athletics administrators, conference office staff, and coaches, as student-athletes who embody leadership, service and character. 

This type of recognition is not uncommon for Ballard, who is a two-time SEC Community Service Team member for her efforts in the Baton Rouge community.

Trending News

All 193 student-athletes will now be considered for selection to the inaugural Allstate NACDA Good Works Team.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days