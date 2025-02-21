LSU gymnast Sierra Ballard named a nominee for Good Works Team

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - LSU gymnastics star Sierra Ballard was named a nominee for the inaugural Good Works Team. The honor is presented by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

115 women and 78 men were nominated spanning 17 collegiate winter sports, including basketball, swimming and diving, gymnastics, ice hockey and multiple others.

Nominees were chosen by athletics administrators, conference office staff, and coaches, as student-athletes who embody leadership, service and character.

This type of recognition is not uncommon for Ballard, who is a two-time SEC Community Service Team member for her efforts in the Baton Rouge community.

All 193 student-athletes will now be considered for selection to the inaugural Allstate NACDA Good Works Team.