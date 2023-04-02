LSU Gym wins tie-breaker over Michigan to advance to the NCAA semifinals

DENVER - The LSU Gym team finishes in second in the NCAA Regional Final with a score of 197.750. The Tigers were tied for the final spot to the advance with Michigan, and won the tie breaker to advance to the Semifinals.

Haleigh Bryant lead the Tigers on the all-around again with 39.750. She scored 9.95 or better on three events. The Tigers were really good on the bars with a score of 49.525.

Denver won the Regional final with a score of 197.875. The NCAA semifinals will be next Thursday at 8 pm.