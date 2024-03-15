LSU gym ready to close out regular season with strong senior class

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team will say goodbye to the regular season as well as some of their most successful gymnasts when they play host to North Carolina on Friday night for the regular season finale at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With COVID year allowances, it’s unclear who is going to partake in the Senior Night Ceremony, but the Tigers have a chance to have a big senior night with this year’s roster of 11 seniors: Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Elena Arenas, Olivia Dunne, Savannah Schoenherr, Jillian Hoffman and fifth-year seniors Kiya Johnson, Alyona Shchennikova and Kai Rivers as well as sixth-year senior Cammy Hall.

“We need to continue this momentum that we have as we move toward the postseason,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We look forward to celebrating our seniors and getting back in front of our fans, but we still have business to take care of and we need to go out there and compete at a high level.”

The competition between the Tigers and the Tar Heels will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Kaleigh Dickson Abboud as the announcers. Introductions of the team will begin in the PMAC at 7:19 p.m. CT with the first vault set for 7:32 p.m. CT.