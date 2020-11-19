LSU guard Skylar Mays goes to Atlanta Hawks in NBA Draft

LSU guard Skylar Mays was picked by the Atlanta Hawks with the 50th selection in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Mays was the 50th pick in the virtual draft becoming the 57th player selected from LSU, and the second Tiger picked since Will Wade took over the program.

Mays is a Baton Rouge born star who played his high school ball at University High and stayed on campus to compete for Johnny Jones and the LSU Tigers.

Mays flourished under Tiger head coach Will Wade becoming a floor general for LSU and a skilled scorer who often made the clutch play when needed. Skylar averaged 16.7 points per game and five rebounds for the Tigers in the 2019-2020 season.

A first team All-SEC player in his final season for the Tigers, Mays can take defenders off the dribble as well as spot up and knock down a shot from anywhere on the floor.