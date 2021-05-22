LSU grinds out win and secures berth in SEC tournament with 13 inning victory over A&M

83°
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- LSU erupted for six runs in the top of the 13th inning Friday night and defeated Texas A&M, 12-6, in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The win clinched a berth for LSU in the SEC Tournament, and it marked the 1,500th victory of coach Paul Mainieri's career.
