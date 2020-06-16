LSU great Kevin Faulk nominated for College Hall of Fame

One of LSU's best college football players and their current running back coach Kevin Faulk could be headed to the College Football Hall of Fame as a part of their 2021 class.

Faulk finished his three year career as a Tiger as the leading rusher in LSU history and the Southeastern Conference’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards.

The Carencro native finished his LSU career with a school-records for rushing yards (4,557), rushing touchdowns (46) and he holds the SEC record for all-purpose yards (6,833). Faulk still holds 10 LSU records.

Faulk is one of 78 players nominated in the Bowl Subdivision for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, and could be part of their 2021 ceremony at the start of December next year.

One of the all-time LSU greats and a member of the Louisiana Sports, LSU Athletic and New England Patriots Halls of Fame, Faulk helped lead the Tigers to three bowl appearances from 1995-97. He earned first team Associated Press All-America honors as an all-purpose back in 1996.

Faulk retired from the NFL in 2012 after 13 years with the New England Patriots where he helped the franchise to three Super Bowl titles. Faulk, a 1999 graduate of LSU, currently serves as LSU’s running backs coach.

Faulk is looking to join an elite list of LSU Tigers in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Tigers in the College Football Hall of Fame include: Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones, and Glenn Dorsey.

Former LSU coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame are Dana Bible, Mike Donahue, Biff Jones, Bernie Moore and Charles McClendon.