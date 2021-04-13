67°
LSU-Grambling baseball game postponed
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' match-up with Grambling State scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed.
LSU Athletics announced Tuesday morning the game would not be played due to the potential for severe weather. The schools will try to reschedule the game for later this season.
LSU's next game will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Tigers host No. 5 South Carolina at Alex Box Stadium.
