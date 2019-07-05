LSU graduates reportedly involved in deadly helicopter crash

BAHAMAS- Chris Cline, billionaire coal mining entrepreneur from West Virginia, along with possibly two LSU graduates died in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas Thursday.

According to USA Today, seven people died in the helicopter that crashed off Grand Cay Island on its way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bahamian police said. Sources say the group was trying to come home because one of the girls got sick, but never made it back.

Royal Bahamas Police Force state the helicopter went missing after taking off from the Big Grand Cay. The helicopter was then found two miles off Grand Cay.

According to social media post, Cline’s daughter and at least two LSU graduates may have died in the crash.

WBRZ have reached out to LSU officials and who are working to confirm the deaths.