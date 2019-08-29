LSU graduate salaries top in the state, among best in the SEC

BATON ROUGE - LSU says its graduates are top in the state and among the leaders in the SEC when it comes to post-college earnings.

According to the university, LSU is a "leader in the SEC in one of the most important outcomes for today’s students: return on investment." The Payscale 2019-20 College Salary Report, shows that graduates from LSU are the highest ranked in the state among public universities for both early-career and mid-career earnings.

"Outcomes matter to our students and their families,” LSU President F. King Alexander said. “As we continue to break records by graduating and recruiting our largest, most successful and most diverse classes on record, we also pay careful attention to the markers that demonstrate their success. That’s what drives the mission of a flagship university with land-, sea, and space-grant designations, and I’m proud that we are once again highly ranked in these metrics that demonstrate real impact.”

When looking at public SEC universities, LSU ranks third for early-career earnings behind Texas A&M University and University of Florida. LSU was also ranked third in mid-career earnings behind Texas A&M University and Auburn University.

According to the report, an LSU student that earns a bachelor’s degree has early-career earnings of $54,800 and mid-career earnings of $102,900 – the highest among all public universities in the state. Those numbers are higher than the 2018 report which showed the early-career earnings of $51,800 and mid-career earnings of $98,800.

When considering all alumni who attended LSU, graduates have early-career earnings of $55,900 and mid-career earnings of $105,400. That is also the highest among Louisiana public universities.