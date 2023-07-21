LSU grad student banned from teaching after vulgar tirade directed at La. lawmaker

HOUMA - A state senator says he contacted law enforcement after a part-time teacher and grad student at LSU left him a vulgar voicemail following a veto session where lawmakers pushed through legislation banning transgender healthcare for minors.

Senator Mike Fesi tells WBRZ that he handed the recording over to local law enforcement and State Police to investigate. Fesi shared the explicit voicemail, which has since been heard millions of times after it circulated on social media Thursday.

The sender was later identified as Marcus Venable, an LSU graduate student who has been teaching sociology classes at the university.

In the call, Venable can be heard hurling profanity and telling Fesi that he "can't wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary."

LSU said in a statement Thursday that Venable would no longer be allowed to teach at the school, saying his message to the senator "crossed the line."

As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future.