LSU grad killed by stray bullet in Texas apartment; neighbor charged in his death

MCKINNEY, Texas — Citizens in both the Mandeville, Louisiana, and McKinney, Texas communities are mourning the loss of a 26-year-old LSU graduate who was killed by a stray bullet in Texas on Friday (March 6).

According to WFAA, Brandon Power, a well-liked industrial engineer who was known for his charismatic personality, was inside of his McKinney apartment when a bullet fired in a neighboring unit went through a wall, striking and killing him.

The report notes that Power wore an Apple Watch, which texted his emergency contacts after it detected a hard fall.

“He had us listed as emergency contacts," said Power's father, Kevin. "It basically said, ‘Brandon sent a 911 call from this location from this location,' and it was his apartment.”

His parents, residing in Louisiana, called the McKinney Fire Department, who kicked down their son's door.

“And the detective called us and told us that they found a deceased male in the apartment and it turned out to be our son,” Kevin Powers told reporters. “It was the worst news ever.”

Police have already arrested a suspect tied to the murder.

According to WFAA, 22-year-old Michael Parker Jr. was charged with manslaughter and put behind bars.

However, due to the ongoing investigation, McKinney police cannot say why Parker may have fired the gun in the first place.

Power's loved ones, deeply troubled after receiving news of his death, can't help but replay the incident in their minds, wondering what could have happened if there had been a slight change in circumstance.

His boyfriend, Dailey Thibeaux said, “He could have been standing a few inches away and this would not be the result. He could have been in a different room, he could have not been home, and we’d have a different result.”

Thibeaux continued, “A bullet struck him in the comfort of his home, and he was exactly where that bullet was going. It’s extremely difficult for me to wrap my brain around.”

“This has been the most painful thing that I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” Dailey said. “The world lost an absolute amazing person.”

Brandon Power was known for his success. As a Louisiana native and LSU grad, he was already an industrial engineer at Raytheon at just 26 years old.

“He’s been up here since December 2017,” his dad said. “He really liked the Dallas area, liked working for Raytheon. He just had his evaluation at work and it was very good.”

“He was so driven, and so talented. I’ve never seen somebody with that type of work ethic that he had,” Thibeaux said.

“Family was always so important to him,” Brandon's mom Susan said. “He was always the oldest brother. He always took care of his sister and his brother.”

She referred to him as "a planner."

“Our conversation on Monday was everything he wanted to do,” Susan said. “He had a one-year plan, a five-year plan, a ten-year plan.”

Now, his loved ones are urging the public to embrace their family members as well as the uncertain nature of life.

“Love your children, tell them you love them, because you just never know,” Brandon’s dad said. “Never thought I’d be here in my life and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”