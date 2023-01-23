60°
LSU grad appearing in season premiere of 'The Bachelor' Monday night

Monday, January 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native will make her debut on the new season of 'The Bachelor' on WBRZ Monday night. 

Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old digital advertising alumna from LSU, will join a cast of more than two dozen women vying for a rose from the 26-year-old lead, Zach Shallcross. Monday marks the 27th season of ABC's fan-favorite reality show. 

The new season premieres at 7 p.m. Monday on Channel 2. 

