LSU golfers past and present shine in 2nd round of 101st Louisiana Amateur

3 hours 18 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020
A fun day on the course at Bayou Oaks GC in New Orleans yielded some great action for the 2nd round of the Louisiana Amateur. 

It was a display of what was and will be for LSU golf. Defending champ and former LSU All American John Humphries shot an even par 72 and is in the middle of a log jam for the 7th position after two rounds. Four golfers are currently tied for seventh.

LSU commit Nicholas Arcement of Thibodaux carded a three under 69 to move into a tie for 5th.

Buck Williams of New Orleans is the current leader after two rounds.

