LSU Giving Day to raise thousands of dollars to support academia at state's flagship

Tuesday, March 26 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's annual fundraising event, Giving Day, will be held tomorrow for alumni and benefactors to help drive the state's flagship university forward. 

Giving Day is a day-long online event that encourages donors to contribute to the funds they care about the most, whether it's scholarship funds or the TAF annual fund. 

In addition, there are donation "challenges" that will unlock more money for the university: for example, if the university receives donations from all 50 states, the LSU Scholarship Fund will receive an additional $5,000. 

For more information about LSU Giving Day, visit the event website here

