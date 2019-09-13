96°
LSU game may be unavailable for some TV viewers Saturday

Friday, September 13 2019
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – All but one SEC football game on TV this weekend may be unavailable to a select group of viewers because of television license negotiations.

AT&T, which owns its namesake cable service and the DirecTV satellite service, is locked in a dispute with Disney over charges to sell the company’s television productions. Subscription video services are required to pay a fee for re-selling a television company’s material.

Popular sports cable networks are among the channels owned by Disney – including ESPN, its subchannels and the SEC Network.

The SEC took to social media Friday, posting a warning about the impending blackout. If no agreement is reached by Friday evening, the networks will be removed from AT&T’s services.

Disney’s sports networks will program all but one SEC game this weekend, including the LSU vs. Northwestern State match Saturday on SEC Network.

Even LSU released a statement about the situation Friday: "LSU is fully supporting the Southeastern Conference and its effort to keep ESPN and SEC Network on the air with AT&T and DirecTV."

Should a blackout occur, it does not impact viewers who watch TV on other local cable services: Cox, Eatel or satellite service Dish. Broadcast TV station programs are not effected, either.

However, bars, restaurants and tailgaters who use a DirecTV satellite to watch games on campus will be blocked should a deal not be reached.

Only one SEC game is on broadcast TV Saturday: Southeastern at Ole Miss.

