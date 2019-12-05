LSU Foundation's Chief Fundraiser to retire by end of 2019

Bryan Benchoff, head of LSU Foundation Photo: LSU Foundation

BATON ROUGE - LSU Foundation’s Chief Fundraiser, Bryan Benchoff, has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2019.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Benchoff made the announcement Thursday morning, sharing his plans to step away from the organization after less than two and a half years in his role.

Though Benchoff hasn’t given a specific reason for his exit, a Foundation spokesperson said that after a nearly 40 year long career in higher education, he felt like this was the right time.

Foundation representative, Sara Whittaker, said, “The campaign is running a year ahead of schedule, the foundation has completed implementation of the blueprint for its campaign and the foundation is in a good place. So, he feels this is the right time to step back.”

The LSU Foundation board has yet to announce its next steps in naming Benchoff’s successor.