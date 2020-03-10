LSU: Former defensive tackle, Bennie Logan, hired as defensive line analyst

Bennie Logan Photo: Jeff Fusco/Philly Mag

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Tiger is returning to the streak, The Advocate reports that former defensive tackle, Bennie Logan has been hired as a defensive line analyst.

Logan was an LSU Tiger before opting out of his senior season to participate in the NFL draft.

He was selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to play in the NFL for a total of six professional seasons. He was a member of the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

At 30 years young, Logan is the most recent addition to Coach Ed Orgeron's analyst staff.