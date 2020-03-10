69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU: Former defensive tackle, Bennie Logan, hired as defensive line analyst

2 hours 16 minutes ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 8:47 AM March 10, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Bennie Logan Photo: Jeff Fusco/Philly Mag

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Tiger is returning to the streak, The Advocate reports that former defensive tackle, Bennie Logan has been hired as a defensive line analyst. 

Logan was an LSU Tiger before opting out of his senior season to participate in the NFL draft. 

He was selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to play in the NFL for a total of six professional seasons. He was a member of the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans. 

At 30 years young, Logan is the most recent addition to Coach Ed Orgeron's analyst staff. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days