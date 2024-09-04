LSU football won't change tough scheduling stance

BATON ROUGE - If you think LSU's string of season opening losses is going to result in a change of philosophy when it comes to booking tough opponents at the start of the year, then think again.

According to LSU head coach Brian Kelly he would rather challenge himself and his team and rise or fall to the occasion than take an easy opening victory, "It would have been better if we won the game. Our margin now is razor thin margin when you lose a football game like this. But you know, we're developing a football team, and this was important. I understand that, but we're going to be better as a football team going into week two, we know a lot more about our our football team," Kelly added.

The Tigers lost 27-20 to USC on Sunday evening Las Vegas when the Trojans scored a late game go-ahead touchdown.

"We know about what we need to do better as coaches and as a development of a football team. I don't, I don't necessarily think the opener, winning at 73 to zero gives you much benefit. You know, you go into week two with a lot of questions about who you are," Kelly said of the most recent setback.

The loss was the fifth in a row to start the season for the Tigers, a losing skid that started with Mississippi St. in 2020.

The Tigers will play their home opener on Saturday night against Nicholls in Tiger Stadium and Kelly is optimistic about his team moving forward despite the loss, “I got a good feeling about this football team."