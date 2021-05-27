89°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU football will start 2021 season with 3 straight night games
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2021 football season with three straight games in primetime slots.
LSU schedule for weeks one through three will include two home games against McNeese and Central Michigan, though the season opener will be at UCLA on Sep. 4.
Check out the starting schedule and find out where to watch those games below.
LSU’s first three games of 2021 will be in Primetime!
?? https://t.co/NXvkRtkNi8 pic.twitter.com/nZp1hSibjW— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 27, 2021
Trending News