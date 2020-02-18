LSU football spring game to be held at Southern University

BATON ROUGE- LSU football announced their spring game will be played on Saturday, April 18 at Southern University.

Tiger Stadium will not have a completed turf field at the time of the scrimmage, however, A.W. Mumford Stadium seats 25,800 with a newly-installed, synthetic turf field.

Southern University's Athletic Director, Roman Banks, says the paperwork to finalize these arrangements will be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The starting time of the scrimmage has not been announced.