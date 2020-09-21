LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - The long wait for the return of LSU football is almost over but the coronavirus is reshaping the game day experience.

The first home game of the season will not be one filled with overwhelming roars from the crowd and fans in the stands. The allotted fan support outside of Death Valley will also be limited and rather quiet compared to the typical game day on campus.

Tailgating has been banned and several areas on campus will be blocked off and closed come Saturday.

"Fans should expect that those blocks that are closed, they are going to be barricaded. We won't allow any parking in those areas either," Sr. Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said.

Munson says fans shouldn't even think about tailgating as it's not happening.

Capacity has been reduced to only 25% of what the stadium can seat. The perimeter of the campus has also been expanded with fencing surrounding the facility. Spaces that are usually open to the public will now require a ticket to enter the area.

"Unless you have a ticket and a parking permit, you're not going to find a place on campus," Sr. Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said.

Several concession stands will be closed and attendance will be posted at restrooms to limit the number of people inside.

"The good thing is a lot of our season ticket holders, I think, hopefully understand so this will not be crazy new, but new," Assistant Athletic Director David Taylor said.

The LSU Athletic Department stresses checking the LSU Sports Mobile app before arriving to the game as things are subject to change.

One thing the virus is not changing is the Tigers are predicted to win big over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

To download the LSU Sports Mobile App, click here.