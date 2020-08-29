78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU football players lead march on campus in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

1 day 3 hours 27 minutes ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 6:40 PM August 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of LSU football players led a march on campus Friday, the latest in a series of demonstrations after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

A large number of athletes gathered outside Tiger Stadium early Friday afternoon, raising awareness for social injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

The players then walked from the stadium to the university president's office. Interim President Thomas Galligan met with the student-athletes once they arrived, joined shortly afterward by Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletics Director Scott Woodward.

Multiple NBA teams announced protests this week in response to the shooting, refusing to play their respective games. Some NFL teams have also canceled practices.

