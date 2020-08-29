Latest Weather Blog
LSU football players lead march on campus in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of LSU football players led a march on campus Friday, the latest in a series of demonstrations after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
A large number of athletes gathered outside Tiger Stadium early Friday afternoon, raising awareness for social injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
LSU Football players gathering to show their support for social justice. Player led march to bring attention to their plight. #LSU #SEC #oneteamoneheartbeat pic.twitter.com/vCFYpPI2z9— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 28, 2020
The players then walked from the stadium to the university president's office. Interim President Thomas Galligan met with the student-athletes once they arrived, joined shortly afterward by Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletics Director Scott Woodward.
Thank you to our LSU football student-athletes for speaking up. We support you, we stand with you against racism and inequality, and we know actions will always speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/L11T5p1TR8— Tom Galligan (@LSUpresident) August 28, 2020
LSU AD Scott Woodward and head football coach Ed Orgeron arriving together to meet with the #LSU football team. pic.twitter.com/ZsAqplTNCs— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 28, 2020
Multiple NBA teams announced protests this week in response to the shooting, refusing to play their respective games. Some NFL teams have also canceled practices.
