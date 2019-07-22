LSU football players dazzled by new locker room

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room.

This isn't your traditional locker room anymore.

Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

Lockers have been transformed into dedicated spaces for each athlete that features an airplane-like pod that can double as a bed, storage space, and iPad viewing and charging stations.

This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019

The 2019 team got a first look at all the changes that came at a total of $28 million dollars.