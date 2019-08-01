80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Football picks a pair of linemen to wear #18

55 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 8:39 PM August 01, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team will have a pair of #18's, the ceremonial number given to an outstanding team leader, for the 2019 season.

Former Dutchtown Griffin Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive rush end K'Lavon Chaisson were both presented with the honor at a team meeting on Thursday evening.

Cushenberry will not technically be allowed to change jersey numbers due to him playing along the interior offensive line, so he will wear a patch with the designation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days