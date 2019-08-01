80°
LSU Football picks a pair of linemen to wear #18
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team will have a pair of #18's, the ceremonial number given to an outstanding team leader, for the 2019 season.
Former Dutchtown Griffin Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive rush end K'Lavon Chaisson were both presented with the honor at a team meeting on Thursday evening.
Cushenberry will not technically be allowed to change jersey numbers due to him playing along the interior offensive line, so he will wear a patch with the designation.
The prestigious No. 18 tradition continues with Lloyd Cushenberry III and K’Lavon Chaisson! pic.twitter.com/2jG6y7xhg0— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 2, 2019
