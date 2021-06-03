72°
LSU Football parts ways with Offensive line coach James Cregg

9 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, June 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: LSU Sports
Photo via the Athletic

Release via LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE – LSU has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron said he will immediately begin a national search for Cregg’s replacement.

