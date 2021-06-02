75°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Football parts ways with Offensive line coach James Cregg
Release via LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE – LSU has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.
Trending News
Orgeron said he will immediately begin a national search for Cregg’s replacement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension receives Corps authority for additional drainage project
-
The National Anthem is a signature away from being required by law...
-
Sen. Cassidy says federal enhanced unemployment benefit needs to go
-
Toddler's senseless killing brings outrage as family questions crime in Baton Rouge
-
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting death of suspect armed with BB gun