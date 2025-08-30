LSU football opens their season with Top 10 road matchup against Clemson on WBRZ

CLEMSON, SC - The No. 9 LSU Tigers will endure one of their biggest tests of the football season right out of the gate as they travel to face the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will once again get the start under center this season for the Bayou Bengals. In his first year as a starter in 2024, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Defensively, LSU has multiple new faces from the transfer poral expected to make an impact. However, the Tigers will be without transfer safety AJ Haulcy in the first half of their matchup against Clemson, due to being ejected from a game at the end of last season when he played for Houston.

For Clemson, third-year quarterback Cade Klubnik will get the start. Klubnik passed for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024.

These squads will meet for the first time since 2019, when the Fighting Tigers defeated Dabo Swinney’s squad 42-25 in the national championship game in New Orleans. LSU leads the all-time series 3-1.

LSU and Clemson get underway on Saturday night at 6:30pm in Memorial Stadium. The game will air on WBRZ.