LSU football legend Leonard Fournette to donate 56,000 meals to South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS- Former LSU football star Leonard Fournette will donate 56,000 meals to a south Louisiana food bank in a time of need.

The former LSU and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back announced on social media Wednesday evening that over the next two months, he will "bless his hometown" with 56,000 meals and pizza deliveries.

"We all one family in this time of need!! Blessed to give back to my hometown New Orleans," he wrote.

Fournette is partnering with Dominos and Second Harvest of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to provide the 7,000 meals per week for the next eight weeks.

"Together we're able to feed first responders, children, families, and seniors," Fournette said in the Twitter post.

We all one family in this time of need!! Blessed to give back to my hometown New Orleans with 56,000 meals over the next two months & pizza deliveries thanks to @dominos & @2ndHarvestGNOA. Together we're able to feed first responders, children, families, and seniors. Stay safe ???? pic.twitter.com/WH9V1aQ7No — 7? Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 16, 2020

He also included a statement "Dear New Orleans," saying, "The city that made me the place I'll always call home. During these difficult times, we always find a way to band together and rise above."

"To all the frontline workers, thank you for your sacrifice to helo keep us safe and healthy. We appreciate everything that you do. To all those coping with the effects of this crisis, continue to stay strong and stay at home."

He calls his act of kindness a "small gesture of gratitude."

Second Harvest Food Bank posted to their Facebook page, "He may be a Jag, but he’s always a saint to us!"