LSU football leads Central Michigan after one quarter of play

The LSU Tigers (1-1) got off to that hot start that fans have been asking for as they raced out to a 21-0 lead over the visiting Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in a game that LSU desperately needs to win, but also play well.

LSU started the scoring with a 28 yard touchdown toss from Max Johnson to Deion Smith where the freshman receiver went up over the defender to make the amazing catch.

From there the LSU defense continued it's solid play as they limited the Chippewas to consecutive three and outs.

The Tiger offense answered right back with a three play scoring drive an another passing touchdown from Johnson to Smith to take the 14-0 lead.

LSU's defense got in on the scoring act as Derek Stingley forced a fumble on a short pass to the running back and Andre Anthony scooped and scored for the Tigers to take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Previous notes from this story:

LSU's offense has struggled to start the season averaging just over 30 points a game, but failing to find any consistent play in their first two games of the season.

The Chippewas are also looking to find their footing as they were beat by Missouri in their first game of the season losing 34-24, but Central Michigan is coming off a week two win over Robert Morris where they won 45-0.

Central Michigan is averaging 238 yards per game rushing the ball with a big performance from tailback Lew Nichols who has 214 yards on the season with only two touchdowns.

LSU's rush defense has not been great so far this season as they were beat up by the UCLA ground attack and are allowing an average of 130 yards per game.

Despite the defensive challenge, LSU will face a larger issue if their offense continues to struggle to find any consistent momentum in both their rushing attack and passing game.

Kickoff is set for 630pm and the game is televised on the SEC Network.