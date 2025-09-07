Latest Weather Blog
LSU football holds top 3 spot in Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll, upcoming opponent sees big drop
BATON ROUGE — LSU football did not move in the rankings after an ugly win over Louisiana Tech, but the Tigers' next opponent fell far after an even uglier loss.
LSU stayed at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll after a 23-7 victory over Tech. The Tigers' defense stood out, holding the Bulldogs to just 154 total yards and one touchdown. LSU's offense had a much worse day, scoring just two touchdowns and a total of 23 points.
The Tigers' next opponent, Florida, dropped from No. 13 to completely out of the rankings after a heartbreaking loss to the University of South Florida. Shortly after Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett was penalized 15 yards for spitting on a USF player, the Bulls kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. USF rose to No. 18 in the Week 3 rankings after a2-0 start with two Top 25 wins.
LSU takes on Florida in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13. Watch the game only on WBRZ.
See the full AP Top 25 here.
