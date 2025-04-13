54°
LSU football holds open spring practice

Saturday, April 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - With the changing times in college athletics, the LSU football program held an open spring practice on Saturday instead of a traditional spring game.

The Tigers went through individual drills, did situational scrimmages, and then signed autographs and took pictures with fans after the festivities.

LSU still has two more spring practices. 

