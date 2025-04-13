54°
LSU football holds open spring practice
BATON ROUGE - With the changing times in college athletics, the LSU football program held an open spring practice on Saturday instead of a traditional spring game.
The Tigers went through individual drills, did situational scrimmages, and then signed autographs and took pictures with fans after the festivities.
LSU still has two more spring practices.
