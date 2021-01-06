LSU football hires Jake Peetz as new offensive coordinator, Mangas as passing game coordinator

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron wasted little time in identifying his targets and going after offensive coaches to fill in his staff. Just a day after interviewing Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas for roles on his team, the program announced the hiring of Peetz as offensive coordinator and Mangas as passing game coordinator.

Both coaches were identified by former LSU passing game coordinator and current NFL Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as coaches who could run the spread up-tempo attacking offense that was so successful for the 2019 LSU Tiger football team.

Peetz comes over from the Panthers offensive staff as the running backs/quarterbacks coach at Carolina. In his ten years of experience he's also served as the offensive assistant at Jacksonville, Washington and Oakland. He played defensive back at Nebraska.

“Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady,” Orgeron said. “Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff. He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe (Brady) so we couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our staff. His knowledge of football combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021.

Mangas makes his return to Baton Rouge where he was previously an offensive analyst. Mangas was also on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff serving as an assistant. Prior to that he worked with Brady as an offensive analyst for the 2019 LSU offense, and came to LSU as the William & Mary offensive coordinator and running backs coach where he played his college ball as a wide receiver and quarterback.

There are still a couple of coaching spots left on the LSU staff, most notably the defensive coordinator position. Current Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is expected to interview for that job on Thursday.

“We are very happy to bring DJ back to LSU,” Orgeron said. “He did a tremendous job in his one season with us in 2019 working alongside Joe (Brady) to produce one of the most explosive and productive offenses in college football history.”