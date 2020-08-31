LSU football has second star player opt out in as many days

The LSU Tiger football team continues to lose key players to it's roster. Tyler Shelvin, the hefty 360-pound nose tackle, becomes the second high-profile player to opt out of the 2020 season in as many days.

Shelvin joins the nations best receiver Ja'Marr Chase in choosing not to play football this fall, instead looking to work towards the 2021 NFL Draft. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated was first to report the decision to sit out football.

LSU is coming off of a national championship season, however most of the players that made that historic run are now either graduated, gone to the NFL or sitting out due to COVID-19 concerns and looking towards their future. Of the starting 22 players who suited up for LSU against Clemson in the CFP title game, only five are still on the LSU roster half a year later.