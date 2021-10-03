LSU football gives up late lead to Auburn, loses 24-19

LSU let Auburn Tigers hang around long enough to find a way to beat them.

LSU football lost 24-19 as Auburn scored two fourth quarter touchdowns in a comeback win on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU falls to 2-2 (1-1 SEC) on the season while Auburn improves to 4-1 (1-0 SEC) with the outcome.

The visiting Tigers cashed in on LSU's lack of a run game and hung around despite LSU starting strong and leading the game 13-0 at one point.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was the difference maker in the game as he made fourth down plays and was elusive as a runner keeping his offense on the field and frustrating Tiger defenders.

The LSU offense was limited to a one-dimensional attack as their rushing game could not get going, running for 29 yards on 24 attempts.

LSU's passing attack has paced the Tiger offense in their SEC match-up with Auburn, but after scoring a touchdown strike on their first series of the night the homestanding Tigers have settled for field goals when getting into the red-zone.

LSU kicker Cade York has hit four field goals on the night, three of them once the Tigers got to the visiting Tigers 14, 8 and 5 yard line. LSU's inability to run the football has kept their offense from separating the score and allowed Auburn to stay in a ballgame that should be much more lopsided.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was replaced last week in their game against Georgia State, but against LSU he's been the difference when breaking out of the pocket scrambling on fourth down. Nix has helped Auburn convert two of three fourth down tries and five of twelve third down attempts. LSU couldn't get to the quarterback as they team finished the game with 0 sacks which allowed Nix to make those big plays.

In a game billed as physical and run oriented, neither team has been able to establish the run with Auburn rushing for 69 yards on 15 attempts and LSU has only 25 yards on 22 attempts.

In former LSU Tiger TJ Finley's return to Death Valley he went 1 for 4 for 35 yards.

This is the first time that Auburn has beaten LSU in Death Valley since 1999. The schedule doesn't get any easier for LSU as they travel on the road to Lexington to face Kentucky. The Wildcats beat 10th ranked Florida on Saturday, and are currently undefeated.