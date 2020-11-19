LSU football game at Arkansas in danger of cancellation

Saturday's LSU at Arkansas college football game is in danger of being postponed due to COVID concerns among the Razorback program.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman told reporters via zoom on Thursday afternoon that the contest hangs on the results of COVID test results that should come on Friday.

"We're going to play Saturday as of right now," Pittman said on Thursday. "We have a test that we took today that gets back tomorrow. I'm going to just tell you the truth. We're running thin, and we want to play the game, but you have to have adequate numbers to play the game, and we are thin, and so if we have a good test tomorrow, then by golly we're going to play the game. we want to play the game, we haven't talked to our players one second about not playing the game because they want to play. Are we thin, yes."

LSU has not played a game in nearly three weeks after the Tigers had low numbers and had to postpone their game against Alabama in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers already have their contest against Missouri moved to Columbia, and their game against Florida and Alabama have been pushed to the back half of the season due to positive tests and contact tracing.