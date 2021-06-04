LSU football expected to hire Baton Rouge native Brad Davis as next o-line coach

LSU is expected to make former Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis their new o-line coach, according to reports from Bruce Feldman. The hiring of Davis, a Baton Rouge native, comes barely twenty four hours after Ed Orgeron relieved James Cregg of his duties as offensive line coach.

Before spending a season with Arkansas, Davis previously was the offensive line coach at Missouri for two seasons and 2017 with the Florida Gators.

The Belaire graduate played collegiately for Oklahoma where he won two Big 12 championships and a national title in 2000.