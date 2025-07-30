LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener against Clemson on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE — Wednesday was the first day of fall camp for the LSU Tigers, and head coach Brian Kelly said the team is just getting started, with both him and his players getting "acclimatized" as the Kelly era enters its fourth year.





Kelly said the first week of camp, particularly a shorter workout period of about an hour on the first day, is to get the Tigers accustomed to playing football again.

"Within that first seven (days) is the highest incident for soft tissue injuries," he said. "Then we can get into two weeks of camp and then, obviously, game week prep. We'll have three weeks to duplicate our process."

Kelly said that, by observing the team over the last seven months, he is confident that he "feels really good about the football team we put out on the field" when LSU faces Clemson on the road during the season opener.

"This has been an ongoing process that started back in January. We've seen the things that need to happen relative to a team caring about each other. Being on time, playing with a passion and effort, and certainly holding each other to a high standard," he said. "I like where we're at."

Kelly reiterated that all of the work during camp is to achieve a single goal: To start the season with a 1-0 record, something the team has never done under Kelly.

The first day of camp marked one month out from LSU's 2025 debut against Clemson on the road in South Carolina on Aug. 30. WBRZ will be broadcasting the game.