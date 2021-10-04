77°
LSU-Florida gets early kickoff in Tiger Stadium

Monday, October 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to show up early if they plan to tailgate for LSU's home game against the Gators. 

The SEC announced that LSU will take on Florida at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 in Tiger Stadium. 

