LSU-Florida basketball game postponed due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' match-up with Florida at the PMAC has been pushed back due to positive coronavirus tests among the Gators basketball team.
LSU Athletics announced the delay Friday morning. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, does not a have a make-up date at this time.
Read the full announcement below.
The Southeastern Conference office has announced the Florida at LSU men's basketball game set for Saturday (Feb. 6) at the Maravich Center has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).
