85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU fans will have to wear masks at season opener in California

2 hours 49 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 4:17 PM August 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PASADENA - Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium will have to wear face coverings when LSU visits on Sept. 4.

Per an ordinance in the city of Pasadena, masks will be mandated at outdoor mega-events starting on Friday. That includes football games.

Los Angeles County, which includes Pasadena, also updated its health policies Tuesday to mandate masks at similar events. 

Trending News

LSU football will travel to play UCLA on Sept. 4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days