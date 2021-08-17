88°
LSU fans will have to mask up at UCLA football game

Tuesday, August 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
PASADENA - Masks will be mandated in Los Angeles County outdoor mega-events, including football games.

The L.A. County Department of Health updated their policy Tuesday. Fans will need to be masked while in their seats except when eating or drinking.

Los Angeles County said they had 3,810 new cases of COVID on Aug. 13. The updated mask order goes into effect Aug. 19.

LSU football will be traveling to play UCLA on Sept. 4.

