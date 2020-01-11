LSU fans think mysterious purple sky is a good sign for Monday night's game

LIVINGSTON - People on social media have been questioning why the sky was purple Saturday morning.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Department caught an image of the sky during severe thunderstorms.

Most think its a good sign signifying the Tigers will win the National Championship game, while others thought of it as quite terrifying.

Just like a sunset with various colors the sun rays bounced off of stormy clouds, which caused of the sky to become purple.