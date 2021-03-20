LSU fans tailgate with eased restrictions

BATON ROUGE - Fans were able to tailgate for the first time this season with eased restrictions. Though the turnout was low the excitement was high.

In the parking lot of Tiger Stadium, across the street from Alec Box, you'll find RV's along with Terry, Derrin and their crew.

"It's all our friends, friends over the years that became family. We just all enjoy getting together,” LSU tailgater Terry Passman said.

They've been tailgating for baseball in this same spot for years, then do the same for football season but in 2020 they weren't able to.

"You know I was asking my wife one-day last year, what am I missing? We don't go to bars, we eat out sometimes, why do I feel like something is holding back,” tailgater Darrin Duhe continued. “She said Darrin you haven't been to LSU in like weeks now, that's what it is, we're missing tailgating.”

As they put down their flags, rugs and chairs, the excitement was high not just for the game but the tailgate.

“This is a big part of our life so we're glad to be back and doing it,” Duhe said.

"It's the best thing ever we were so happy to bring our camper out here to be with all these fans and start the SEC play today,” said Donna Thomas.

"We started calling everyone saying, hey it's time to go tomorrow, we were very happy,” said Passman.

But it won't look the same with a few LSU restrictions:

-Fans are limited to gatherings of 15 people and should be members of the same household.

-Congregations of multiple groups are prohibited.

-Face covering will be required outside of the tailgate area.

For these tailgaters, they don’t mind.

“I’ve been vaccinated already so I'm good, whatever we need to do to stay safe and meet their requirements and lets us keep coming. That's what we'll do," said Duhe.

Because, without tailgating, they say the LSU sports experience just isn't complete.

"Baseball the game is great but it' everything else that builds up to it that makes the game fun," said Duhe.

"It's just fun you get to talk to people and everyone is here for the same reason to have a good time and see our team win,” said Thomas.

The hope is they'll be able to carry on their tradition in the fall during football season. For now, they're gearing for LSU's next game, expecting more RV's and mobile homes will come out.