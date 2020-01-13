65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU fans start GoFundMe to buy Clemson a better mascot

57 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 January 13, 2020 9:50 PM January 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ESPN

NEW ORLEANS - LSU fans are taunting Clemson by launching a fundraiser to buy a less terrifying costume for its mascot.

Purple and gold fans have been taking shots at the university all week leading up to the championship game, saying Clemson's 'The Tiger' is way less appealing than Mike the Tiger. 

In all honesty, they have a valid point. 

The GoFundMe creator says the fundraiser was launched during the game out of an abundance of pity for Clemson's sad-looking cat-human hybrid. That person claims all proceeds will actually go to the Clemson University Athletic Department.

The fundraiser had earned nearly $300 after just an hour. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days