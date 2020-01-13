LSU fans start GoFundMe to buy Clemson a better mascot

Photo: ESPN

NEW ORLEANS - LSU fans are taunting Clemson by launching a fundraiser to buy a less terrifying costume for its mascot.

Purple and gold fans have been taking shots at the university all week leading up to the championship game, saying Clemson's 'The Tiger' is way less appealing than Mike the Tiger.

In all honesty, they have a valid point.

The GoFundMe creator says the fundraiser was launched during the game out of an abundance of pity for Clemson's sad-looking cat-human hybrid. That person claims all proceeds will actually go to the Clemson University Athletic Department.

The fundraiser had earned nearly $300 after just an hour.