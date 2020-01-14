LSU fans search Baton Rouge for newspapers commemorating national title

BATON ROUGE - The mobs of fans are finally settling after a mad rush on anyone selling LSU memorabilia Tuesday.

Among the things they wanted are the headlines from the Tigers' record-breaking season.

"Got my 'Perfect,' 'Simply the Best'... and 'Top Cats,'" said LSU superfan Jacob Liche, showing off his collection of newspaper headlines.

Pictures printed onto posters capture the moment LSU'S football team brought home the big national championship win.

Fans like Cavin Oquin want a classic to remember this moment forever.

"It's perfect, number one!" said Oquin, holding up his poster.

Crowds are searching all over for a newspaper with a timeless headline to remember the historic game.

"We've been around town looking for the newspaper and couldn't find any, so we would come down the street and see the sign on the building and said, 'let's run by there,'" longtime LSU fan Scooter Paetz said.

Among the reporters coming and going from the Advocate Tuesday, there were many LSU fans ready to buy posters, newspapers, and special keepsakes after the win in New Orleans.

Judy Terzotis is the newspaper publisher. Her printers were working extra to feed the need.

"We're actually putting more newspapers back on the press because the demand is so high," Terzotis said.

For those fans who want to purchase a more unique keepsake, there are only 500 of these for sale, hand-signed by the artist.