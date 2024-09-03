LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel

BATON ROUGE - Labor Day has historically been one of the busiest travel days of the year, and this year was no different with the LSU Tigers playing their opening game in Las Vegas.

Despite a close loss to the University of Southern California, Tiger fans still poured into the airport Monday afternoon wearing purple and gold.

“Vegas was full of purple and gold,” One woman said as she picked up her suitcase. “Everybody walked around in their glitter and gold and purple.”

Fans say the loss was hard to take, but a trip to Las Vegas was worth it.

“I had a great time, it was awesome,” an LSU student said.

With both big days back to back, TSA predicted it would screen more than 17 million travelers leading up to Labor Day. Earlier this year, Baton Rouge Airport added three flights from between Las Vegas and Baton Rouge to keep up with the surge of fans trying to get to the out-of-state game.

According to AAA, the cost of traveling domestically was down two percent, with gas prices thirty cents less than this same time last year.

The next LSU game is Sep. 7 against Nicholls, in Baton Rouge.