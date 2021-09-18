LSU fans prepare for kickoff with new COVID-19 safety protocols

BATON ROUGE- It's game day for the LSU Tigers, and tailgaters are out in full force as they cheer on their team across campus.

This year, no COVID-19 restrictions are holding them back.

"It was a sad situation, but we're glad to be back," said LSU fan Kel Landaiche.

He's part of a tailgating crew called the 'Studs N Stripes.' With matching purple and gold fits, they proudly show off their love for the Tigers.

"We didn't get to tailgate last year, so we just sat at home and watched it on TV. It's fun being back, though. We've been doing this for a while," Jared Lafleur said.

But as Tiger fans embrace the full tailgate experience after a tough year of restrictions, the university is not relaxing just yet.

"It's a different protocol. It's a different era. One way or another, it doesn't matter to me. I just want to go see the Tigers play," another LSU fan, Nancy Marshall, said.

Fans stood in line ahead of the game under large white tents. One by one, each was screened for COVID.

LSU is increasing the number of pre-verification wristbands it gives out. About 20,000 instead of the original 10,000 are available for people to get their vaccine or testing status checked.

This screening helps fans avoid the line at the gate.

"The lines they have where I have to show my bracelet are very short. They check my purse, my ticket, and off I went."

LSU says a wristband is not needed to enter the stadium. Fans can still check-in at the gate.