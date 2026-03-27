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LSU fans gather across Baton Rouge as women's basketball team seeks Elite 8 berth against Duke
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans filled bars and restaurants across the city as multiple LSU teams competed. The women's basketball team, facing Duke in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, was on the minds of many fans.
Earlier in the day, Tigers had a packed schedule with softball taking on Oklahoma, baseball going up against Kentucky, and women's basketball looking to advance in the tournament.
Walk-Ons located off of Burbank had many fans coming through to see the Friday's game.
"We're rooting for the Tigers tonight," one fan said.
"I'm excited for the women's basketball game and the baseball game. Hopefully there's a double win tonight," another fan said.
Many fans are ready for another national championship, none more ready than a fan who was celebrating his birthday on Friday. He says if the baseball team had won and the women's basketball team had advanced to the Elite 8, it would make the day even better.
"That's a great birthday to have two wins, moving on, oh yeah, that's what I'm talking about," he said.
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He said making it further in the national championship would make his year.
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